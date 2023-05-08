Irish Film & TV Awards Winners: ‘Bad Sisters’ & ‘The Banshees Of Inisherin’ Sweep Top Honors

Apple’s comedy series Bad Sisters and Martin McDonagh’s latest feature, The Banshees of Inisherin, took the top honors at this year’s Irish Film & TV Awards (IFTAs). Scroll down for the complete list of winners.

Sharon Horgan’s Bad Sisters was the biggest winner on the eve, taking four gongs, including Best Drama plus Best Director Drama for Dearbhla Walsh and Actress in a Supporting Role – Drama for Ann Marie Duff. Banshees clocked three wins: the coveted Best Film award alongside Actor in a Supporting Role – Film was awarded to Brendan Gleeson.

Elsewhere, Paul Mescal clocked his first IFTAs win in the Best Actor category for his leading performance in Charlotte Wells’ acclaimed debut Aftersun and filmmaker Frank Berry won two awards on the night, Best Director and Best Script Award for his refugee drama Aisha, starring Letitia Wright.

Edward Berger’s All Quiet on the Western Front won the Award for International Film, while Austin Butler won the Award for International Actor for his leading role as Elvis in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic. The International Actress Award went to Cate Blanchett for her performance in Tár.

On the eve, Jim Sheridan presented veteran Costume Designer Joan Bergin with the Irish Academy’s Industry Lifetime Achievement Award, for her contribution to the Irish and international screen industry, across both film and television. The George Morrison Feature Documentary Award went to the Sinéad O’Connor portrait piece Nothing Compares.

Check out the full list of winners below:

Best Film

The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Drama

Bad Sisters

Best International Film

All Quiet on the Western Front

George Morrison Feature Documentary

Nothing Compares

Actor in a Lead Role – Film – 2023

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Actress in a Lead Role – Film

Bríd Ní Neachtain – Róise & Frank

Actress in a Supporting Role – Film

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Actor in a Supporting Role – Film – 2023

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Director Film

Frank Berry – Aisha

Actor in a Lead Role – Drama

Stephen Rea – The English

Actress in a Lead Role – Drama

Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters

Actor in a Supporting Role – Drama

Ciarán Hinds – The Dry

Actress in a Supporting Role – Drama

Ann Marie Duff – Bad Sisters

Best Script Film

Frank Berry – Aisha

The Irish Academy’s Industry Lifetime Achievement Award

Costume Designer Joan Bergin

Director Drama

Dearbhla Walsh – Bad Sisters

Best Script – Drama

Lisa McGee – Derry Girls

International Actor

Austin Butler – Elvis

International Actress

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Screen Ireland Rising Star – 2023

Aoife McArdle – Director

Best Live Action Short

An Irish Goodbye

Best Animated Short

Soft Tissue

Best Hair & Make-Up

Joe Whelan, Tom McInerney – Vikings: Valhalla

Best Cinematography

Piers McGrail – It Is In Us All

Best Editing

Jonathan Redmond, Matt Villa – Elvis

Best Production Design

Tamara Conboy – Aisha

Best Sound

Aza Hand, Alan Scully, Adrian Conway – The Sparrow

Best Original Score

Sarah Lynch – The Dry

Best Costume Design

Consolata Boyle – Enola Holmes 2

Best VFX

Donal Nolan – The Women King