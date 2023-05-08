Irish Film & TV Awards Winners: ‘Bad Sisters’ & ‘The Banshees Of Inisherin’ Sweep Top Honors

Apple’s comedy series Bad Sisters and Martin McDonagh’s latest feature, The Banshees of Inisherin, took the top honors at this year’s Irish Film & TV Awards (IFTAs). Scroll down for the complete list of winners.
Sharon Horgan’s Bad Sisters was the biggest winner on the eve, taking four gongs, including Best Drama plus Best Director Drama for Dearbhla Walsh and Actress in a Supporting Role – Drama for Ann Marie Duff. Banshees clocked three wins: the coveted Best Film award alongside Actor in a Supporting Role – Film was awarded to Brendan Gleeson.
Elsewhere, Paul Mescal clocked his first IFTAs win in the Best Actor category for his leading performance in Charlotte Wells’ acclaimed debut Aftersun and filmmaker Frank Berry won two awards on the night, Best Director and Best Script Award for his refugee drama Aisha, starring Letitia Wright.
Edward Berger’s All Quiet on the Western Front won the Award for International Film, while Austin Butler won the Award for International Actor for his leading role as Elvis in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic. The International Actress Award went to Cate Blanchett for her performance in Tár.
On the eve, Jim Sheridan presented veteran Costume Designer Joan Bergin with the Irish Academy’s Industry Lifetime Achievement Award, for her contribution to the Irish and international screen industry, across both film and television. The George Morrison Feature Documentary Award went to the Sinéad O’Connor portrait piece Nothing Compares.
Check out the full list of winners below:
Best Film
The Banshees of Inisherin
Best Drama
Bad Sisters
Best International Film
All Quiet on the Western Front
George Morrison Feature Documentary
Nothing Compares
Actor in a Lead Role – Film – 2023
Paul Mescal – Aftersun
Actress in a Lead Role – Film
Bríd Ní Neachtain – Róise & Frank
Actress in a Supporting Role – Film
Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
Actor in a Supporting Role – Film – 2023
Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
Director Film
Frank Berry – Aisha
Actor in a Lead Role – Drama
Stephen Rea – The English
Actress in a Lead Role – Drama
Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters
Actor in a Supporting Role – Drama
Ciarán Hinds – The Dry
Actress in a Supporting Role – Drama
Ann Marie Duff – Bad Sisters
Best Script Film
Frank Berry – Aisha
The Irish Academy’s Industry Lifetime Achievement Award
Costume Designer Joan Bergin
Director Drama
Dearbhla Walsh – Bad Sisters
Best Script – Drama
Lisa McGee – Derry Girls
International Actor
Austin Butler – Elvis
International Actress
Cate Blanchett – Tár
Screen Ireland Rising Star – 2023
Aoife McArdle – Director
Best Live Action Short
An Irish Goodbye
Best Animated Short
Soft Tissue
Best Hair & Make-Up
Joe Whelan, Tom McInerney – Vikings: Valhalla
Best Cinematography
Piers McGrail – It Is In Us All
Best Editing
Jonathan Redmond, Matt Villa – Elvis
Best Production Design
Tamara Conboy – Aisha
Best Sound
Aza Hand, Alan Scully, Adrian Conway – The Sparrow
Best Original Score
Sarah Lynch – The Dry
Best Costume Design
Consolata Boyle – Enola Holmes 2
Best VFX
Donal Nolan – The Women King
