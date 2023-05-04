Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Directors Guild Prepares To Fight For More Global Streaming Residuals With Contract Talks One Week Away

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Dispatches From WGA Picket Lines Day 2: 'SNL's Bowen Yang, Krista Vernoff, Michael Schur, Pamela Adlon, More
Read the full story

Iranian Director Mohammad Rasoulof Confirms He Was Barred From Leaving Country To Serve On Cannes Jury

Mohammad Rasolof
Mohammad Rasoulof Loic Venance/AFP via Getty Image

Dissident Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof has confirmed that he was unable to accept an invitation from the Cannes Film Festival to participate in its Un Certain Regard jury after being barred from leaving Iran.

News of the incident first broke via the Farsi-language news service of Radio France Internationale (RFI).

The report said the festival had hoped to secure Rasoulof’s attendance following his temporary release from Tehran’s Evin jail in February due to ill health, following a seven-month stint at the notoriously tough facility.

Related Story

Brie Larson, Paul Dano & Julia Ducournau Join Cannes Film Festival 2023 Jury

Rasoulof confirmed to Deadline that the report was true and said no explanation was given for rejecting the travel request.

The continued travel restrictions for Rasoulof follow news last week that friend and fellow dissident director Jafar Panahi had left Iran for the first time in 14 years following the lifting of his travel ban. His lawyer denied rumors that he had left for good.

Rasoulof has been in the crosshairs of Iran’s hardline Islamic Republic government throughout his career for challenging its draconian rule with his work.

His latest arrest was last July, prior to the ongoing Woman Life Freedom protests, and was related to his signing a petition titled “Lay Down Your Arms” calling on security forces to exercise restraint in relation to popular protests.

The director has a long relationship with the Cannes Film Festival.

His films Manuscripts Don’t Burn (2013) and A Man Of Integrity (2017) world premiered in Un Certain Regard in 2013 and 2017, winning the Fipresci prize and best film prize respectively.

A Man Of Integrity was the last film with which Rasoulof travelled the festival circuit. After its premiere in Cannes, he presented it at Telluride in September 2017 and then had his passport confiscated on his return.

He defied a filmmaking ban and went on to make his searing drama There Is No Evil, capturing Iranian society under the Islamic Republic regime, which won the Berlinale Golden Bear in 2020.

Deadline has contacted the Cannes Film Festival for comment.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad