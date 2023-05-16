Int’l Booker Prize Teams With Mubi On Curated List Of Films Tied To 2023 Nominee Titles

EXCLUSIVE: The International Booker Prize, the world’s biggest award for fiction translated into English, is teaming with Mubi, bookseller Foyles and London’s The Garden Cinema on an initiative tied to the six titles nominated for its 2023 edition.

Streaming service, production company and film distributor Mubi has curated a selection of six films to complement each of the works on the 2023 book shortlist, ahead of the winner announcement on May 23. (scroll down for list)

The Garden Cinema will host a special Q&A event featuring the 2023 winners followed by a screening of the film that Mubi had paired with the winning book.

International Booker Prize administrator Fiammetta Rocco said the initiative had been inspired by the changing perception of foreign-language films in the UK, tied in with the fact that the readership for translated fiction is getting younger.

“This is part of a far wider cultural trend in which more and more films, TV series and music originating in languages other than English have become part of the global mainstream. Young people are curious, adventurous and engaged – and have a very porous sense of national borders,” said Rocco.

“There is a natural and under-exploited union between international fiction and international film, and between the readers and viewers of both. We want to encourage people who love translated fiction to explore more global cinema, and vice versa, expanding their cultural horizons,” she added.

The six films and their corresponding films are:

Boulder by Eva Baltasar, translated from Catalan by Julia Sanches

Ema, directed by Pablo Larraín (Chile, 2019)

Whale by Cheon Myeong-kwan, translated from Korean by Chi-Young Kim

Arabian Nights: Volume 1, The Restless On, directed by Miguel Gomes (Portugal, France, 2015)

The Gospel According to the New World by Maryse Condé, translated from French by Richard Philcox

Petite Maman directed by Céline Sciamma (France, 2021)

Standing Heavy, by GauZ’, translated from French by Frank Wynne

Limbo, directed by by Ben Sharrock (United Kingdom, 2020)

Time Shelter, Georgi Gospodinov, translated from Bulgarian by Angela Rodel

One Fine Morning, directed by Mia Hansen-Løve (France, Germany, 2022)