Instagram Down: Social Media Platform Restored After Suffering Outage Worldwide

Instagram suffered an outage on Sunday, May 21 causing users to flock to Twitter and ask if the social media platform was down.

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing Instagram. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience,” a spokesperson said in a statement to The Verge.

The platform has since worked out its issues and users have been able to post again. Other Meta platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook were seemingly unaffected by the Instagram outage.

Instagram shared an update on Twitter, “Instagram is back! Sorry for the trouble – we had a brief outage earlier and resolved the issue that caused it.”

Instagram is back! Sorry for the trouble – we had a brief outage earlier and resolved the issue that caused it. #instagramdown — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) May 22, 2023

When users tried to refresh their Instagram feed using the app on iPhone, they were presented with a cached feed and unable to see newer posts. A notification at the bottom of the app reads, “Couldn’t refresh feed.”

Some celebrities took to Twitter to ask about the outage. Former The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Nene Leakes tweeted, “What is wrong with instagram today?”