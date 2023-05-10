‘Industry’s Sagar Radia Signs With Mosaic

EXCLUSIVE: Sagar Radia has signed with Mosaic for representation.

Radia is best known for his role in the HBO / BBC series, Industry, in which he plays the scene-stealing role of Rishi Ramdani. Previous to this he starred in three seasons of ITV/Tiger Aspects ratings hit, The Good Karma Hospital. Within theatre, Radia was also seen on the West End stage at the Trafalgar Studio’s in The Spoils opposite Jesse Eisenberg and Alfie Allen.

He is currently filming for Season 3 of Industry, and will next be seen in Sally El Hosaini’s feature film, Unicorns, which is slated to release later this year.

He continues to be repped by Hamilton Hodell.