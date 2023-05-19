‘Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny’ Director James Mangold On WGA Strike: “No Great Script Happens Without Writers … They’re The First To Be Forgotten”

Asked about the WGA strike at the Cannes Film Festival press conference Friday for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, director James Mangold said, “No movie happens without a great script, and no great script happens without writers.”

‘And writers are often — because they’re first in the process, they’re the first to be forgotten,” the director added. “So true in many parts of the business. I support them in their struggle for what is fair for everybody.”

All in all, it was a very emotional presser for the final Indiana Jones movie, with star Harrison Ford getting teary-eyed following his honorary Palme d’Or ceremony last night before the film’s world premiere screening

Asked today why it’s his final turn with the whip and the hat, the 80-year-old Ford responded, “Is it not evident? I need to sit down and rest a little bit. I love to work, I love this character, and I love what it brought into my life,” he said.

“I don’t look back and say, I wish I was that guy again. I’m happy with age. It was great to be young. But…I could be dead. But I’m still working,” said Ford.

One reporter called him sexy, to which he responded slyly, “Thanks for noticing.”

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny follows the title archaeologist as he races against time to retrieve a legendary dial that can change the course of history. Accompanied by his goddaughter, he soon finds himself squaring off against Jürgen Voller, a former Nazi who works for NASA. Reviews after the Cannes premiere settled at 50%.

Ford wanted this finale to show “the weight of life” in the archeologist.

“I wanted to see him require reinvention….I wanted him to have a relationship that wasn’t a flirty movie relationship. I wanted to work with Jim,” said Ford, pointing to director James Mangold. “I could not have been better served with a script and with the kind of actors that you’re lucky enough to get.”

Producer Kathleen Kennedy explained that Mangold was the right guy to takeover for Steven Spielberg in the director’s chair: “He’s a consummate filmmaker. He loves cinema.”

What’s been wonderful about the experience with Mangold was “watching Jim take from the world of cinema and create something that is not just what we did with Indiana Jones, but walk this fine line of stepping into 2023 with something that we created in the late ’70s,” the Lucasfilm boss explained.

The film opens June 30 in the U.S.