Lucasfilm Boss Kathleen Kennedy On How She’d Like To See WGA Strike Resolved — Cannes

Lucasfilm Boss Kathleen Kennedy was asked at the Cannes presser for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny to give her opinion as to how she’d like to see the standoff between AMPTP and WGA resolved.

In a measured response, Kennedy answered, “I would like to see the whole situation resolved truly in an environment where people can talk about what some of the really complicated issues are effecting the entire industry.”

“But when it comes to acknowledging the importance of writing, I think everybody out here has demonstrated that you can’t do any of this without great writing. So, all of us who make movies agree anything with television… I know most people are in full support of the writers getting what they deserve.”

“I think what the meta issue here is how that it’s being impacted by an industry that’s really changing, that is in the midst of change, both technologically and just basic aspects of how we work.”

“That’s going to take time. That’s what everyone is getting ready for,” she continued.

“I think that we should take the time necessary to articulate what those feelings are,” said Kennedy.

Earlier in the press conference, Indiana Jones 5 filmmaker James Mangold threw his support behind the WGA strike, saying, “No movie happens without a great script, and no great script happens without writers.”

“And writers are often –because they’re first in the process, they’re the first to be forgotten,” the director added, “So true in many parts of the business. I support them in their struggle for what is fair for everybody.”

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny made its world premiere on Thursday night at the Cannes Film Festival. The Disney Lucasfilm title opens on June 30.