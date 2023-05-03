Greenwich Entertainment Acquires NA Rights To ‘In The Company Of Rose,’ James Lapine Doc About Writer And “Great Raconteur” Rose Styron

EXCLUSIVE: Greenwich Entertainment has acquired North American rights to In the Company of Rose, a feature documentary about poet Rose Styron, widow of Sophie’s Choice novelist William Styron.

The distributor plans a June 30 theatrical release for the film directed by James Lapine, the three-time Tony winner celebrated for writing the book for musicals including Into the Woods, Sunday in the Park with George, Passion, and Falsettos. In the Company of Rose premiered last November at DOC NYC and also screened in March at the Cleveland International Film Festival.

In the film, “Rose shares the fascinating story of her complex life as a poet, journalist, human rights activist, life partner to the mercurial William, and friend of the Kennedys, James Baldwin, Dylan Thomas, the Clintons and so many others from every walk of life,” according to a release from Greenwich. She married William Styron in 1953 and they remained together until his death in 2006 at the age of 81.

“I had no intention to make a documentary about Rose, but once I met her and we spent time together it became apparent that she was one of the most fascinating people I’ve had the pleasure to meet,” Lapine said in a statement. “A great raconteur, her stories needed to be preserved so they could inspire not only me, but those who haven’t had the pleasure of her company.”

Knopf

Rose Styron’s memoir, Beyond This Harbor: Adventurous Tales of the Heart, will be published on June 13 by Knopf. At a Q&A following the premiere of In the Company of Rose, moderated by actress Alfre Woodard, Styron said participating in the documentary inspired her to write her book.

“I don’t think I would have begun it if it hadn’t been for James and all his questioning,” she said, “and everything it made me remember or laugh about.”

Rose Styron and William Styron In Hartford, CT, May 6, 1968. Getty Images

In the Company of Rose is produced by Jack Shear, Miky Wolf, and Lapine. Greenwich’s Andy Bohn negotiated the acquisition with Fifth Season on behalf of the filmmakers.

Greenwich Entertainment, founded in 2017, is an independent film distribution company “specializing in compelling documentaries and distinctive narrative features.” Greenwich releases include the Academy Award-winning Free Solo by directors E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin; Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice directed by Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman; Quentin Dupieux’s Deerskin starring Oscar winner Jean Dujardin, and Isabel Coixtet’s The Bookshop starring Emily Mortimer and Academy Award nominees Patricia Clarkson and Bill Nighy.