Impact Network Signs With Paradigm Talent Agency

EXCLUSIVE: The Impact Network has signed with Paradigm Talent Agency for representation in all areas, as the Black-founded, faith-based network expands into original scripted and unscripted film and television content.

The agency will rep the network in all areas that will include licensing, distribution, original content packaging, and strategic talent services & affiliations.

The Impact Network, founded in 2010 by Bishop Wayne T. Jackson and his wife Dr. Beverly Y. Jackson, focuses on black-driven programming with a core mission of positive narratives and content relating to the collective black experience. Under EVP Royal W. Jackson, the network is expanding on its foundational direction of predominantly faith-based & inspirational content, by including licensed, scripted and unscripted African-American centered family, friendly, feel-good and fulfilling content. The company will soon announce original series and film content, as well as special programming.

Courtesy of Paradigm

“Impact’s partnership with Paradigm is another key to opening doors for more diverse opportunities for the black community in Hollywood, both on and off the screen, with a focus on elevating Impact’s growth as storytellers,” said EVP Royal W. Jackson.

Impact Network Founder Bishop Wayne T. Jackson said, “We are excited to have Paradigm as a strategic partner to help strengthen Impact’s brand, as we look to serve audiences in even greater ways.”

“The Impact platform that Bishop Jackson and his team have built with the ability to reach over 70% of U.S. homes is incredibly impressive, and Royal Jackson’s creative vision for the network as a destination for family-friendly content for the black community is both valuable and timely,” said Paradigm Partner Andrew Ruf. “We are excited to help Impact bring that vision to life, and as always, deliver diverse, impactful, and bold voices into the mainstream cultural conversation.”

The company will be represented across departments of the agency, including the Unscripted department by Brett Hansen and the Content Group department by Nick LoPiccolo and Babacar Diene.

The Impact Network can be found in over 70% of U.S. Homes broadcasting via cable & satellite across the United States on Comcast-Xfinity, Frontier, Cox, Time Warner, Spectrum, Charter, Spectrum, ATT-U-verse, Verizon, Fios, Altice, DirecTV, DISH and expanding digitally.

Royal W. Jackson is an award-winning media entrepreneur whose work has included campaigns for Ford, Yahoo, Levi’s, Motorola, Kraft, Time Warner, and Feeding America. Also as prolific film & television creator and producer, Jackson has created, produced, and directed multi-platform scripted and unscripted content. He is the recipient of an ADDY Award for the Feeding America: Ad Council Public Awareness Campaign, as well as recipient of a media grant from the Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan-Chan Zuckerberg Initiative alongside with National Association of Black Journalists for his Covid In Color media initiative.