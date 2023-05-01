‘Human Resources’ Gets Premiere Date For 2nd & Final Season; Florence Pugh, Miley Cyrus, Eugene Levy Among Guest Stars; Watch Teaser

Netflix has set June 9 for the Season 2 premiere of Big Mouth spinoff Human Resources. An impressive list of guest stars will join the show for its upcoming final season including Florence Pugh, Miley Cyrus, Eugene Levy, Sam Richardson, Niecy Nash-Betts, Jason Mantzoukas, and Isabella Rossellini.

They join series regulars Nick Kroll, Maya Rudolph, Aidy Bryant, Randall Park, Keke Palmer, Brandon Kyle Goodman and David Thewlis and returning guest stars Hugh Jackman, Pamela Adlon, Rosie Perez, Henry Winkler, Thandiwe Newton, Jemaine Clement, Maria Bamford, Bobby Cannavale and Cole Escola.

From Big Mouth creators Kelly Galuska, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Leven, Jennifer Flacket and Nick Kroll, Human Resources is an animated workplace comedy set in the world of monsters from Big Mouth.

Per the logline: The spinoff pulls back the curtain on the daily lives of the creatures – Hormone Monsters, Depression Kitties, Shame Wizards and many more – that help humans journey through every aspect of life from puberty to parenthood to the twilight years. It quickly becomes clear that though the protagonists are creatures, they have a lot of humanity themselves.

Galuska, Goldberg, Leven, Flacket and Kroll co-created the series and executive produce.

As was announced previously, mothership series Big Mouth also will end after its upcoming eighth season.