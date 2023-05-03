Hulu Originals Acquires ‘We Live Here: The Midwest’; Documentary Shares Stories of LGBTQI+ Families

EXCLUSIVE: Hulu Originals has acquired “We Live Here: The Midwest” from documentary filmmakers David Miller and Melinda Maerker.

The doc explores personal stories of LGBTQI+ families who are striving to build lives in their communities despite biased legislation and mounting prejudice. The families hope to stay in a part of the country they love, and where they have established deep roots.

The families featured in the doc include a trans/queer family with five children in Iowa who must find a new community after being expelled from their church; a gay Black couple with a young daughter who test the line of acceptance in Nebraska; a lesbian couple who is homeschooling their bullied son on a farm in Kansas; a gay teacher in Ohio who is creating a safe space for LGBTQI+ students; and a couple in Minnesota that is struggling to rebuild their families their transitions.

The doc also follows Minnesota Representative and queer mother Heather Keeler, who brings LGBTQI+ rights to the political forefront despite ongoing death threats.

Miller is a professional photographer having shot for Dolce & Gabbana, the Hollywood Reporter, Entertainment Weekly, Architectural Digest and other fashion and media outlets. He previously produced two independent feature films, “Defying Gravity” and “Em & Me.” He is the father of three boys and lives in Los Angeles.

Maerker has worked in visual storytelling for clients across media and industries, producing work for Bank of America, Cal State Los Angeles and Canal+ in France.

Other forthcoming docs for Hulu including “Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told,” “Queenmaker: The Making of an It Girl,” “Aaron Carter: The Little Prince of Pop” and “The Jewel Thief.” The Hulu Originals documentary team is led by Belisa Balaban, SVP, Documentaries and Unscripted Series, and Beth Osisek Vice President, Documentary Programming.

The deal was negotiated by CAA and attorney Craig Emanuel.