Howard Gordon To Be Honored At 62nd Monte-Carlo TV Fest; ‘Harlan Coben’s Shelter’ To World Premiere

Homeland co-creator Howard Gordon will receive the 62nd Monte-Carlo Television Festival’s Honorary Golden Nymph, an award that honors renowned professionals for their extraordinary contributions to the entertainment and television industry.

Gordon will be presented with the award on Tuesday, June 20, the closing night of the event. The 62nd Edition of the Fest runs June 16-20 in Monaco.

Gordon co-created with Alex Gansa the multiple award-winning series Homeland. He’s currently serving as executive producer on the second season of Fox’s Accused and he previously served as executive producer on the original Fox series 24 and reboot 24: Legacy, among numerous other credits.

Previous recipients of the honor include Darren Star Dick Wolf, Ted Turner, Jerry Bruckheimer, Anne Sweeney, Stephen J. Cannell, Marcy Carsey and Tom Werner.

Additionally, it was announced today that Harlan Coben’s Shelter, a Prime Video Original series, will world premiere at the fest, with the first episode to be screened in the Salle Des Princes theatre.

Harlan Coben’s Shelter follows the story of Mickey Bolitar after the sudden death of his father leads him to start a new life in Kasselton, New Jersey. Mickey quickly finds himself tangled in the mysterious disappearance of a new student at his school. Harlan Coben and Allen MacDonald serve as co-showrunners and executive producers with Ed Ornelas and Rola Bauer overseeing the series for the studio. Charlotte Coben is a producer, and Erik Barmack is also an executive producer. Patricia Cardoso served as director executive producer on the pilot.

It also was announced that Golden Globe and Emmy winner John Goodman (Roseanne, Alpha House, Dancing on the Edge) will serve as the President of the Fiction Jury and Peabody and Emmy-winning documentarian Tom Jennings has been named President of the News and Documentaries Jury.



