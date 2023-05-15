John Wilson Of HBO’s ‘How To With John Wilson’ To Receive Museum Of The Moving Image’s Innovative Series Award At June Gala

EXCLUSIVE: Comedic documentary filmmaker John Wilson is joining Michael J. Fox among honorees at the Museum of the Moving Image’s spring Moving Image Awards benefit on June 6.

MoMI’s board of trustees announced Monday Wilson will receive the award for Innovative Series in recognition of his career and his HBO show How To with John Wilson. The series, which will premiere its third season later this year, finds Wilson exploring New York in all its eccentricities.

“We are thrilled to honor John Wilson at our Spring 2023 Moving Image Awards benefit event and present him with the award for Innovative Series,” said MoMI’s co-chairmen Ivan Lustig and Michael Barker. “His one-of-a-kind docu-comedy style is a breath of fresh air for the television industry and we are honored to celebrate his work here at the Museum next month.”

Wired magazine called How To with John Wilson “an observational marvel,” and “one of the most consistently surprising shows on TV—original, not derivative.” Rolling Stone magazine says Wilson’s wanderings “reveal a profound humanity.”

As previously announced, Fox (Back to the Future, Family Ties) will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Museum of the Moving Image

MoMI Curator of Film Eric Hynes commented, “In the midst of the writers’ strike, our Spring Moving Image Awards event is especially meaningful as we celebrate the work that goes into creating innovative series and movies.”

“Funds raised at the Moving Image Awards help support MoMI’s exhibitions, screenings, and education and community engagement programs,” a release noted, “which serve youth and adults, and children and their families, most of whom are residents of the most ethnically diverse region in the world, Queens.”

Filmmaker John Wilson at a Q&A in New York on November 10, 2021. Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for HBO

Wilson was born in Astoria, Queens, where MoMI is located. He grew up on Long Island. His HBO series “is a uniquely hilarious odyssey of self-discovery and cultural observation, as Wilson covertly and obsessively films the lives of his fellow New Yorkers while attempting to give everyday advice on relatable topics,” MoMI observed. “Building upon Wilson’s previously released ‘how to’ short films, the episodes take wildly unexpected turns, but are grounded in John’s refreshing honesty. His short films Los Angeles Plays New York and The Road to Magnasanti were official selections of the 2016 and 2017 New York Film Festival.”

The Museum of the Moving Image “houses the nation’s largest collection of moving image artifacts and screens over 500 films annually.” It describes itself as “the only institution in the United States that deals comprehensively with the art, technology, enjoyment, and social impact of film, television, and digital media.”