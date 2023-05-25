‘How To With John Wilson’ To End With Season 3; HBO Sets July Premiere Date

How To With John Wilson will soon be coming to an end. HBO announced Thursday that the series will end with the upcoming third season.

Season 3 will premiere on July 28 at 11 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on Max. New episodes of the six-episode season will debut on subsequent Fridays.

HBO also released a trailer for Season 3, which is above.

In Season 3, Wilson continues his heartfelt mission of self-discovery, exploration, and observation as he films the lives of his fellow New Yorkers while attempting to give everyday advice on six new deceptively simple and wildly random topics. Building upon Season 2, the episodes take unexpected turns, as Wilson navigates a new set of topics including how to find a public restroom, how to work out, and how to clean your ears.

The first season of How To began airing in October 2020 followed by a second season that ran between November and December 31 2021. The latter also received a nomination for a WGA Award for Comedy/Variety Sketch Series.

Wilson serves as an executive producer alongside Nathan Fielder, Michael Koman, and Clark Reinking, who previously worked together on Nathan For You.

“John has changed the way we look at the world and the way we go about our days. How To is as singular as John is, he bares it all without ever showing himself. We’re so grateful for each season of this jaw-dropping comedy,” said Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President, HBO & HBO Max Comedy Programming.

In a statement of his own, Wilson said: “As we started work on season 3 I found it exciting to think of it as the last one. It ended up opening a lot of narrative possibilities that weren’t available to us before and gave us the freedom to try some really ambitious stuff.

“While a part of me would be happy to go on making “How To” indefinitely, I take a lot of pride in trying to make the style and imagery feel surprising, and I would prefer to end the show while that’s still the case. Thematically, we also kind of reach a vanishing point by the finale, and it felt like a natural place to sign off.

“I plan to continue to experiment within the world of non-fiction and any ideas I have left over will just be put into the next thing. The project of documenting the current moment never really ends and even if the work changes title and shifts form, there will always be something worth capturing.

“It’s a miracle that a program like this ever made it on to HBO in the first place, and after 18 episodes, it feels like we pulled off some kind of incredible heist. I feel melancholy ending a project with such an amazing team, but I can’t be more thankful to HBO for their support, and for the fact that they let us experiment for three amazing seasons.

“So if you’re a fan of the show – thanks for watching, and buckle up, because there’s a crazy trip you’re about to take.”