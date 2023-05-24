How To Watch ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 Reunion Online & On TV: Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss Talk “Scandoval”

The cast of Vanderpump Rules is coming back together for a three-part reunion that will see Ariana Madix coming face-to-face with her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval and ex-best friend Raquel Leviss. Bravo is airing the first part of the reunion on Wednesday, May 24 starting at 9 p.m. ET with Peacock making the episode available online the next day.

Andy Cohen sits down for intimate one-on-one interviews with Madix, Sandoval and Leviss to get to the bottom of the cheating scandal that shocked the world. James Kennedy nearly comes to blows with Sandoval over the affair. Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz rehash the implosion of their divorce. Lala Kent defends herself when the group calls attention to her stance on cheating. Lisa Vanderpump is left speechless when Madix reveals her stance on her relationships in the group. Leviss watches the reunion from afar due to her restraining order against Scheana Shay.

Peacock subscribers online will also get a special “Pumped Up Edition” of the reunion episodes which are uncensored and extended versions of the episodes featuring additional never-before-seen footage.

See what the schedule looks like for the rest of the Vanderpump Rules Reunion episodes below.

“Reunion Part 2” airs Wednesday, May 31 at 9:00 – 10:00 p.m. ET/PT

The season 10 reunion continues as Andy Cohen presses Scheana for details of the altercation that led to Raquel’s restraining order. James’ girlfriend, Ally, takes the stage to discuss James’ temper and the future of their relationship. The group debates the origins of the infamous open relationship rumor. Scheana gives up her spot for Raquel, who must face the group for the first time since news of the affair became public.

“Reunion Part 3” airs Wednesday, June 7 at 9:00 – 10:15 p.m. ET/PT Supersized Episode

The reunion comes to an electrifying close as Raquel faces her former friends. The group revisits the disastrous girls’ trip to Las Vegas and Lake Havasu. They discuss Tom Schwartz’s alleged role in covering up the affair. Ariana breaks down while discussing the betrayal from her ex-boyfriend and ex-best friend. Andy questions Sandoval and Raquel about the status of their relationship and pushes them to reveal if they’re in love.

“Secrets Revealed” airs Wednesday, June 14 at 9:00 – 10:00 p.m. ET/PT

In one of the most shocking secrets revealed episodes in “Vanderpump Rules” history, fans will get a deeper glimpse into the fallout of the group post-#Scandoval. Never-before-seen moments from the summer will shed a new light on glaring secrets that have since been revealed. Plus, fans will see bonus footage from months before season 10 began as Tom and Katie face the reality of their divorce while still living together.

