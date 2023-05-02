Skip to main content
How To Watch The 2023 Tony Award Nominations On TV & Live Stream

Tonys
Tonys Getty

Funny Girl star Lea Michele and 2022 Tony Award Winner Myles Frost (MJ) will announce the 76th Annual Tony Award Nominations on Tuesday.

The nominations announcement will air live from New York on the Tony Awards official YouTube page. A selection of categories will be read live on CBS Mornings at 8:30 a.m., ET. A complete list of the 2023 nominations will be available on the organization’s YouTube page at 9 p.m., ET.

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will air live from United Palace Theatre, in New York City, on Sunday, June 11, 2023. Hosted by Ariana DeBose, the red carprt will take place from 7 p.m. – 8 p.m., ET/4 p.m. – 5 pm., PT with exclusive content streaming on Paramount+. CBS and Pluto TV will present The Tony Awards: Act One, a pre-show of live, exclusive content leading into the 76th Annual Tony Awards.

The presentation of the American Theatre Wing’s 76th Annual Tony Awards is set to take place live from 8 p.m.-11 p.m., ET/5 p.m. – 8 p.m., PT on CBS, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.

