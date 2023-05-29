Hollywood Vampires Postpones U.S. Tour Dates Due To Johnny Depp Ankle Injury

The Hollywood Vampires – the supergroup of Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp and Aerosmith’s Joe Perry – has postponed three scheduled North American tour dates this week due to an ankle injury suffered by Depp.

The shows, originally set for May 30, May 31 and June 1 in Manchester, NH, Boston and Bethel, NY, respectively, have been rescheduled for late July, according to an announcement by the band.

“We are sad to share that the Hollywood Vampires will be rescheduling our three US tour dates this coming week,” the band says on its social media accounts. “Johnny has sustained a painful injury to his ankle following his recent appearances and has been advised by his doctor not to travel. He is devastated by this turn of events, but looks forward to resting up so all four Vampires can bring their absolute best to the tour in Europe.” (In addition to Cooper, Depp and Perry, the band includes guitarist and bassist Tommy Henriksen.)

The three original U.S. dates had been planned as as a lead-in to a European tour that includes stops in Romania, Turkey, Bulgaria, France and others.

Depp recently performed on stage in a couple of U.K. Jeff Beck tribute concerts. Just prior to those shows he greeted press at the Cannes Film Festival to promote his latest movie Jeanne du Barry.