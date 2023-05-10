Bernie Sanders & Adam Schiff Express Solidarity With DGA As Contract Talks Begin Today

Sen. Bernie Sanders and California Congressman Adam Schiff tweeted out their support for the Directors Guild of America as it begins negotiations today for a new film and TV contract.

“The 19,000-strong Directors Guild begins contract negotiations with the major studios today,” Sanders tweeted. “Directors and their teams are creative forces. They deserve a share of the billions in profits they create for the global entertainment industry. I urge both sides to come to a fair deal.”

In a similar tweet, Schiff, who’s a candidate for the U.S. Senate, tweeted a similar statement. “Today 19,000 Directors Guild members will begin negotiating for a new contract. Directors and their teams are some of the creative forces behind the film/tv we love. They deserve fair compensation and a good agreement. I urge everyone to unite around a strong and fair deal.”

Both legislators are among the growing list of politicians, including President Joe Biden, who also have expressed support for an equitable resolution of the Writers Guild strike, which is now in its ninth day.

The DGA has said that its priorities going into today’s contract negotiation with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers include: