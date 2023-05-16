ABC Picks Up Kaitlin Olson-Led ‘High Potential’ Series From Drew Goddard

ABC has handed Drew Goddard’s pilot High Potential, starring Kaitlin Olson, a series order.

The pickup is not surprising; the drama, based on the popular French detective series HIP (High Intellectual Potential) has been the clear frontrunner among ABC’s crop of 2023 pilots.

It is the only pilot ABC is making a decision ahead of its upfront. The remaining five, dramas The Good Lawyer, The Hurt Unit and Judgment, and comedies Keeping it Together (fka Drop-Off) and Public Defenders, remain in contention.

Networks already have been shifting toward year-round development and have not been doing all of their pilot decisions before upfronts. With the writers strike this year, they are even more cautious, taking a wait-and-see approach given the financial commitment and logistical issues associated with a new series order if the work stoppage stretches over several months. ABC has awhile before the pilot casts’ options are up, and they can be extended if the network needs more time.

RELATED: New Series On Broadcast Networks In 2023-24: Photo Gallery

High Potential, from ABC Signature, follows Morgan (Olson), a single mom with three kids and an exceptional mind, who helps solve an unsolvable crime when she rearranges some evidence during her shift as a cleaner for the police department. When they discover she has a knack for putting things in order because of her high intellectual potential, she is brought on as a consultant to work with a by-the-book seasoned detective Karadec (Daniel Sunjata), and together they form an unusual and unstoppable team.

RELATED: 2023 ABC Pilots & Series Orders

The series also stars Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev “Oz” Osman, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot and Judy Reyes as Selena.

Goddard and Sarah Esberg executive produce for Goddard Textiles. Rob Thomas serves as showrunner and executive produces alongside Dan Etheridge of Spondoolie Productions, as well as Pierre Laugier and Anthony Lancret of Itinéraire Productions, a UGC company and Jean Nainchrik of Septembre Productions, a Mediawan Company. Alethea Jones is director and executive producer. Kaitlin Olson serves as producer. ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios, is the studio.

RELATED: 2023 Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming