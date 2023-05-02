Tunisian Actress Hend Sabry, Star Of Upcoming Cannes Contender ‘Four Daughters’, Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Tunisian-Egyptian actress Hend Sabry has signed with CAA for representation.

Sabry is among the most respected contemporary actresses from North Africa, with a career spanning more than 50 projects in film, TV and radio.

She will next be seen in Kaouther Ben Hania’s new film Four Daughters, which has been selected to premiere as an official selection at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

Sabry began her acting career aged 14 in the 1994 Tunisian movie Samt Al Qosour (Silences Of The Palace), and won her first Best Actress Award from the Carthage Film Festival at the age of 15.

Since then, she has won more than 30 awards, including prizes for her performance in the 2019 Tunisian film Noura’s Dream which played at Cannes, Carthage, and El Gouna.

Among Sabry’s films to have achieved commercial success are Blue Elephant 2 and Kira And El Gin, both of which broke Egyptian box office records on release.

In 2020, she founded Salam Productions, a female-led production company with a focus on stories centered on Arab women’s experience. Its first series, Finding Ola, premiered on Netflix in 2022 and has been a social hit in the MENA region. Sabry executive-produced and starred in the show, which was picked-up for a second season by the streamer.

In 2010, she became a Goodwill Ambassador for WFP, and France’s Ministry of Culture granted her the honorary title of Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters (Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres) in 2014 for her contributions in arts, culture and cinema.