‘Heads Of State’: Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid & Five Others Join Amazon Actioner

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Studios has rounded out its cast for the actioner Heads of State with the addition of Paddy Considine (House of the Dragon), Stephen Root (Barry), Carla Gugino (Leopard Skin), Jack Quaid (The Boys), Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso), Richard Coyle (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore), Clare Foster (Sherlock), Katrina Durden (Doctor Strange) and Aleksandr Kuznetsov (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore).

The actors join an ensemble that John Cena, Idris Elba and Priyanka Chopra Jonas lead, as previously announced. No details as to their roles have been disclosed.

While plot details are also being kept under wraps, the film is being described as Air Force One meets Midnight Run. Ilya Naishuller (Nobody) is directing from a script by Josh Appelbaum & André Nemec, who were themselves working from an initial draft by Harrison Query. The Safran Company’s Peter Safran and John Rickard are producing, with Cena, Elba and Marcus Viscidi serving as exec producers.

A two-time BAFTA winner known for his role as King Viserys on HBO’s House of the Dragon, Considine has also recently been seen on such series as The Outsider and Peaky Blinders. Among the actor’s other notable credits are the acclaimed drama Tyrannosaur, which he wrote and directed, and the Olivier Award-winning play The Ferryman in which he starred opposite Laura Donnelly and Genevieve O’Reilly.

Currently co-starring in the Emmy-nominated role of Monroe Fuches in the final season of HBO’s hit comedy Barry, Root’s other best known credits include Office Space, King of the Hill, NBC’s NewsRadio, the Coen Brothers films The Tragedy of Macbeth, O Brother, Where Art Thou, The Lady Killers, No Country for Old Men and The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, as well as Dodgeball, and more recently, Bombshell and To Leslie.

Gugino currently stars in Peacock’s series Leopard Skin and will next be seen in Netflix’s limited series The Fall of the House of Usher. She recently wrapped roles in the HBO Max series Girls on the Bus, as well as Zelda Williams’ film Lisa Frankenstein for Focus Features. Other recent credits include the second season of Discovery’s anthology series Manhunt and Cinemax’s Jett, as well as Netflix’s The Haunting of Bly Manor and The Haunting of Hill House.

Quaid stars in the Emmy-nominated Prime Video series, The Boys, and can be heard in the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks and My Adventures with Superman, voicing Clark Kent in the latter. He appeared in Paramount’s recent Scream reboot and will next be seen in Universal’s Christopher Nolan film Oppenheimer, which hits theaters July 21st.

Niles landed an Emmy nomination for her role as Dr. Sharon Fieldstone in Ted Lasso and can also currently be seen starring in Prime Video’s Riches. Other recent credits include Netflix’s The Sandman, HBO’s I May Destroy You, and director Sarah Gavron’s drama Rocks. This summer she stars in Macon Blair’s The Toxic Avenger for Legendary Entertainment.

Coyle joined the Fantastic Beasts franchise as Aberforth Dumbledore in the third installment The Secrets of Dumbledore. Recent television credits include Six Four and Then You Run. He is also recognized for lead roles in series including Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Coupling and The Collection.

Foster has appeared on such series as Nolly, The Ex-Wife, Sherlock, Galavant, Taboo, Ripper Street and The Crown, among others. Her extensive theater credits include Best of Enemies, Consent and Travesties.

Durden’s credits include Doctor Strange, Strike Back, Shadow and Bone and the upcoming Red Sonja.

Kuznetsov is best known to international audiences for his role as Helmut in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, and as Matvey in Why Don’t You Just Die!.

Considine is represented by the UK’s Independent Talent Group and CAA; Root by Gersh and Brillstein Entertainment Partners; Gugino by UTA, Untitled Entertainment and attorney Lawrence Kopeikin; Quaid by UTA, Anonymous Content and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern; Niles by the UK’s Denton Brierley, ColorCreative and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern; Coyle by The Artists Partnership in the UK, Industry Entertainment and Bond Artist Management; Foster by 42; Durden by Felix de Wolfe in the UK; and Kuznetsov by Subtitle Talent.