HBO Drops ‘Succession’ Series Finale Preview & Sets Tone For The Last Episode Of The Roy Family Saga

After four seasons, the HBO series Succession comes to an end. The premium cable network dropped a preview for the series finale and has many dissecting every frame. Check out the preview in the video posted above.

“I know that we’ve said the worst things but I just wanted to get a few things straight,” Sarah Snook as Shiv is heard saying.

Kieran Culkin’s Roman Roy is then heard saying, “Dad said that it would be me.”

Lastly, Jeremy Strong’s Kendall says, “If we want to hold on to this company, for us, we have to go into battle with our own version of the future with a king.”

Home video images from the Roy family (from the opening sequence) are interlaced with the Roys in the present day as the voiceovers play out. Lukas Matsson, played by Alexander Skarsgard delivers a chilling line adding, “We’re going to cut sh*t close to the bone. We’re going to get right f***ing in there and it’s going to get nasty.”

Succession is set to air its series finale on Sunday, May 28 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and streaming on Max.