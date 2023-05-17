Harry Sloan Among Joe Biden’s Appointees To U.S. Holocaust Memorial Council

Harry Sloan, the media investor and former CEO of MGM Studios, is among President Joe Biden’s appointees to the United States Holocaust Memorial Council.

The White House announced a list of new member to the council that also included Kimberly Marteau Emerson, the lawyer and human rights advocate, and former Rep. Ted Deutch, now the CEO of the American Jewish Committee.

The council was established in 1980 to commemorate the Holocaust and raise money for the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum. When the museum opened in 1993, the council became the governing board of trustees of the museum.

Since he left MGM in 2011, Sloan has founded seven special purpose acquisition companies that raised more than $5 billion. He is a trustee of the McCain Institute and is a board member of the Pacific Council on International Policy. He is an associate professor at the UCLA Anderson School of Management and is on the board of visitors of UCLA Anderson and the UCLA School of Theater, Film & Television.

Emerson serves on the board of trustees of Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, and is chair of the board of governors of Bard College Berlin. She also is on the board of directors of Human Rights Watch and the advisory boards of the USC Center for Public Diplomacy, the Thomas Mann House and United Way in Germany. She worked alongside her husband, John Emerson, when he served as U.S. ambassador to Germany from 2013 to 2017.

Deutch served for 16 years in Congress and in the Florida State Senate. He was a founding co-chair of the House Bipartisan Task Force for Combatting Antisemitism and served as chairman of the House Ethics Committee and the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on the Middle East, North Africa and Global Counterterrorism.

Other appointees include Kevin Abel, founder of Mobility Atlanta and former member of Georgia’s State Transportation Board; Michael S. Beals, rabbi at Congregation Beth Shalom since 2004; Alexander P. Heckler, attorney and entrepreneur; Danielle Borrin Hertz, who leads strategic initiatives for JPMorgan Chase’s national market leadership team program; Jonathan Lavine, co-managing partner of Bain Capital; Alan Solomont, dean emeritus of Tufts University’s Jonathan M. Tisch College of Civic Life; and Gary Phillip Zola, executive director of The Jacob Rader Marcus Center of the American Jewish Archives. Zola also is professor at Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion.