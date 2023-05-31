Harrison Ford On “Tough Schedule” Filming ‘Captain America: New World Order’ & ‘Indiana Jones’ Stunts

Harrison Ford is well into filming Captain America: New World Order as the actor joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe as General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross.

In a recent interview with Esquire, Ford opened up about the grueling schedule saying, “There are tough days and easy days and fun days and all kinds of days.”

He continued, “It’s a tough schedule and, yeah, it’s fun. But it’s not a walk in the park. It’s not fun fun. It’s work.”

Ford is taking over the role that Oscar-winner William Hurt played over the years in the MCU starting with 2008’s The Incredible Hulk. Hurt last played the character in 2021’s Black Widow before his death earlier this year.

In addition to filming the Captain America sequel, Ford is also promoting Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The actor, at 80 years old, continued to do his own stunts playing Indiana Jones and recalled a particular moment while filming an action sequence on a horse.

“I thought, What the f**k? Like I was being attacked by gropers. I look down and there’s three stunt guys there making sure I didn’t fall off the stirrup,” he recalled. “They said, Oh, we were just afraid because we thought, you know, and bah bah bah bah. And I said, Leave me the f**k alone, I’m an old man—”

He continued, “Leave me alone, I’m an old man getting off a horse and … I want it to look like that!”