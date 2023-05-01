Harrison Ford Believes ‘This Is Indiana Jones Last Ever Appearance In A Film’

Harrison Ford will play Indiana Jones for a fifth time in 'Dial of Destiny.'

Harrison Ford says he believes the forthcoming Indiana Jones film Dial of Destiny will be the last ever time the celebrated archaeologist appears in a film.

In an interview with Total Film, the 80-year-old star confirmed Disney’s previous announcement that this will be Indy’s last big screen outing.

Ford said:

“This is the final film in the series, and this is the last time I’ll play the character. I anticipate that it will be the last time that he appears in a film.

“I had been ambitious to do this film for 10 years, and there finally came a time when we all committed to that.

“It was a joyous moment for me. I think it’s a rare situation that I find myself in.

“I’ve been able to deliver amazing films developed by Steven [Spielberg] and George [Lucas] over a 40-year period, and to end it not with a whimper, but a bang, has been my greatest ambition for this excursion.”

It was mooted back in November that Disney Plus was planning to develop a TV series around the character, but Ford added he wouldn’t be involved in that, “if it does come to fruition.”

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be released in cinemas on June 30, with its world premiere to take place at the Cannes Film Festival a month earlier. The franchise debuted in 1981 with Raiders of the Lost Ark, and has made more than $1bn at the box office in the intervening years.