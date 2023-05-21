Harrison Ford Talks Seeing De-Aged Self In ‘Indiana Jones & The Dial Of Destiny’: “That’s What I Looked Like 35 Years Ago”

Skip to main content
Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones
Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones Lucasfilm

Harrison Ford is defending the de-aging process he underwent for a flashback sequence in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The fifth installment of the James Mangold-directed film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival where the star got a five-minute standing ovation.

During a press conference, Ford talked about the technology used for the de-aging process that made him look younger in the opening sequence of the film.

“The technology has evolved to the point where to me, seems very realistic and I know that that is my face,” Ford said. “It’s not a kind of Photoshop magic, that’s what I looked like 35 years ago because Lucasfilm has every frame of film that we’ve made together over all of these years. And this process, this scientific mining of this library was put to good [use]…”

Ford continued, “It’s just a trick unless it’s supported by a story and it sticks out like a sore thumb if it’s not honest, it’s not real… I mean, emotionally real. And so I think it was used very skillfully.”

The actor said he was “very happy” with the end result but doesn’t look back and say, “I wish I was that guy again,” adding, “I’m real happy with age. I love being older. It was great to be young, but s**tfire I could be dead, but I’m still working.”

Watch the full press conference in the video posted below.

Ford has previously also stated that this film will be the last time he will embody the character of Indiana Jones.

“This is the final film in the series, and this is the last time I’ll play the character,” Ford told Total Film magazine. “I anticipate that it will be the last time that he appears in a film.”

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is set to be released on June 30, 2023.

