Chip Zien Joins Cast Of Broadway-Bound Barry Manilow Musical ‘Harmony’

Chip Zien will reprise his Off Broadway performance in the Barry Manilow-Bruce Sussman musical Harmony when the production moves to Broadway this fall.

Zien will star as “Rabbi,” a role he originated last year in the Off Broadway production at National Yiddish Theatre/Folksbiene. He joins the previously announced Broadway cast members Sean Bell, Danny Kornfeld, Zal Owen, Eric Peters, Blake Roman and Steven Telsey, who will be playing the six real-life Comedian Harmonists at the center of the musical.

Harmony will begin previews at Broadway’s Barrymore Theatre on Wednesday, October 18, ahead of a Monday, November 13 official opening night.

Further casting will be announced in the coming weeks.

Based on a true story, Harmony tells the tale of The Comedian Harmonists, a German, partly-Jewish vocal group of the 1920s and ’30s who became international stars before being targeted by the Nazi party. The musical, based in part on The Comedian Harmonist Archive as curated by the late Dr. Peter Czada, features an original new score by Manilow with lyrics and book by Sussman. The production is directed and choreographed by Warren Carlyle (The Music Man, Hello Dolly!).

Zien, whose stage career includes originating the role of The Baker in the Stephen Sondheim-James Lapine musical Into The Woods, also starred in William Finn’s In Trousers, March of the Falsettos, Falsettoland and Falsettos, and most recently the Roundabout Theatre Company’s revival of Caroline, Or Change. TV credits include Ghosts, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Hunters and Bull, among others.

Joining the Harmony producing team with Ken Davenport, Sandi Moran, and Garry Kief are Hunter Arnold, Marco Santarelli, Jonathan and Rae Corr, Adam Riemer, Scott Abrams, Amuse, Inc., Patty Baker, Tom and Michael D’Angora, Susan DuBow, Mark Jacobs, Michelle Kaplan, Steve Kyriakis & Matt Donaldson, Harold Matzner, Neil Gooding Productions and Harvey & Sandy Platt. Harmony is produced in association with Wilfried Rimensberger and STILETTO Entertainment.