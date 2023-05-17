‘General Hospital’ Actor Haley Pullos Charged With DUI In Wrong-Way Freeway Crash

General Hospital actor Haley Pullos was arrested on suspicion of DUI following a high-speed wrong-way freeway crash in Pasadena last month, the California Highway Patrol has confirmed.

The accident occurred on the 134 Freeway in Pasaden ashortly before 1:30 a.m. on April 29, according to CHP. Pullos allegedly was traveling west at 60 mph when her white 2019 Ford swerved, crossed the dividing barrier and crashed into an eastbound vehicle driven by a 23-year-old woman.

Both Pullos, who had to be extracted from her car with the jaws of life, and the other, severely injured driver were, at least initially, hospitalized. Their current conditions have not been disclosed.

“Pullos was ultimately arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving the wrong way on a freeway, causing injury,” CHP said in a statement.

Pullos, 24, has played Molly Lansing-Davis on the ABC soap since 2009. Last week, Soap Opera Digest reported that the role had been temporarily recast with actor Holiday Mia Kriegel while Pullos was on medical leave. In a statement to the publication last week, Pullos said, “Unfortunately, I was involved in an automobile accident and I’m doing okay, but I am going to need a little time to recover. I will be back as soon as possible!”

A tweet posted last month by the Pasadena Fire Dept. includes photos of the heavily damaged cars following the crash. “Early this morning PFD responded to a traffic collision requiring rescue of occupants from both vehicles,” the tweet reads. “Cause is unknown but always a reminder to stay within the speed limit, avoid drinking and stay off your phone.”

Deadline has reached out to a General Hospital spokesperson for comment.