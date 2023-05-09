Hadley Gamble Is Leaving CNBC; Exit Follows Comcast’s Firing Of NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell

Hadley Gamble, whose complaints led to the firing of ex-NBCUniversal boss Jeff Shell late last month, is leaving CNBC, the network said today.

“CNBC today announced that Hadley Gamble, Anchor and Senior International Correspondent, is leaving the company. Gamble has been a distinguished journalist for more than a decade for CNBC, undertaking highly visible and challenging assignments, and developing deep expertise in the Middle East and beyond. Her initiative and drive have secured valuable interviews with several world political leaders. We wish her every success in her future endeavors,” said a CNBC spokesperson in a statement to Deadline.

Deadline first revealed on April 23 that Gamble was the employee whose complaints against Shell led to a an outside investigation and the abrupt firing of the longtime media executive on a Sunday afternoon. Comcast later confirmed that Shell had been fired for cause, meaning he forefeited a significant payout.

In a SEC filing, also Comcast disclosed the nature of the complaint, saying Shell “engaged in inappropriate conduct with a female employee, including allegations of sexual harassment.” Gamble’s attorney separately described it as “sexual harassment and sex discrimination.”

Deadline learned that Shell had a relationship with Gamble which started about 11 years ago and continued sporadically up until a couple of years ago when it ended. Shell was chairman of NBCUniversal International from 2011 to 2013 before becoming chairman, Universal Filmed Entertainment and eventually NBCU CEO in 2020.

Mike Cavanagh, Comcast president and CFO and a close colleague of Comcast chairman-CEO Brian Roberts has stepped in to oversee NBCU in the interim, which may be for the forseeable future. Cavanagh joined Comcast as chief financial officer in 2015, after working for 20 years in financial services, including stints at JPMorgan Chase and the Carlyle Group. He’s the first person to hold the president title outside of the Roberts family.