Gwyneth Paltrow Will Not Recover Attorney Fees In Ski Collision Trial

Gwyneth Paltrow will not be recovering her attorney fees after she was found not liable in the ski accident in 2016 that involved optometrist Terry Sanderson.

In the ruling that was filed on Saturday, District Court Judge Kent Holmberg confirmed that “Paltrow and Terry Sanderson had agreed to drop the matter of Paltrow’s attorneys’ fees,” according to AP. The final ruling affirmed the jury’s unanimous verdict stating that Sanderson was “100% at fault” and the retired optometrist would not appeal the decision.

Sanderson had sought $300,000 from the Shakespeare in Love star after he alleged he suffered from brain damage stemming from a collision accident at the Deer Valley Resort in Utah.

After the verdict in favor of Paltrow, the star took to her Instagram Stories to say the following: “I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity. I am pleased with the outcome and I appreciate all of the hard work of Judge Holmberg and the jury, and thank them for their thoughtfulness in handling this case.”

Following the verdict, Sanderson told reporters that Paltrow walked up to him and whispered in his hear, “I wish you well.” In the end, the former optometrist said that the lawsuit wasn’t “worth the trouble” adding, “I believe she thinks she has the truth.”