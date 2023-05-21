Film Star Confirms Return To Aussie Soap ‘Neighbours’ That Originally Made His Name

Guy Pearce was declared ‘Most Valuable Player’ after his show-stealing turn in the finale of Aussie soap Neighbours last year.

Now the star of L.A. Confidential and Momento has confirmed he will return to the show’s location of Ramsay Street once more, following news that it is being revived by Amazon Freevee and Prime Video.

Pearce played Mike Young for more than 400 episodes following his debut in 1986, and returned for the show’s apparent grand finale in July 2022, where Mike was seen reuniting with love interest Jane Harris (Australian actress Annie Jones) and buying a house together on Ramsay Street.

Pearce told Channel Nine’s good Weekend Talks podcast that he wanted to respect the show’s storyline, and appear again as needed.

He revealed:

“Annie (Jones) and I called each other, ‘What do we do now, because we’re living in the street.’

“And she said, ‘Well I’m all right because I’m on the show anyway, but what are you going to do?’ I said, ‘I don’t know’. So we’re in the process of working it out.

“Obviously, if I’m going to extricate myself from the show, I want to do it respectfully. I wasn’t just gonna go, ‘Well, bad luck. You had your chance, that was it,’ you know. So there may be a little appearance or two, shall we say.”

The soap was meant to finish in 2022 after an impressive 37-year run, brought to a close by the UK’s Channel 5 decision not to continue airing it.

It looked then as though it would be curtains for Neighbours, with a flock of former stars – including Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan, Margot Robbie – joining in the emotional farewell episode.

Following the decision to revive it by Amazon, the soap will be available to view globally – on Channel 10 in Australia, on Amazon Freevee in the UK and US.