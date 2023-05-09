‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’ Tops $300M Global, Propelling Disney Across $2B WW So Far In 2023

Disney/Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has rocketed past the $300M mark globally through Monday. At the same time, it will propel The Walt Disney Company across $2B worldwide for 2023 to date with today’s numbers included.
Weekend actuals on the James Gunn-directed threequel came in higher with a full opening frame of $289.3M worldwide, thanks in part to stronger-than-estimated domestic and European play on Sunday.
Then on Monday, the gang added an estimated $29.4M worldwide ($8.9M domestic/$20.5M offshore), taking the global running tally to $318.7M. Of that, domestic reps $127.3M with the international box office at a running $191.4M. Monday was aided again by word of mouth along with holidays in some markets.
The Top 10 offshore plays to date on GOTG3 are as follows: China ($31.4M), UK ($20M), Mexico ($14.8M), Korea ($14M), France ($11.9M), Germany ($7.9M), Australia ($7.6M), Brazil ($7.4M), Italy ($5.5M), Japan ($5.3M) and Indonesia ($5M). With Tuesday (not included in the totals above), China and Korea have grossed $34.5M and $14.7M, respectively, trough Tuesday. While not out of this world, these are encouraging numbers:
In terms of the global score for Disney, the studio is at $1.985B through Monday and will cross $2B today (this includes 2023 grosses from Avatar: The Way of Water, Ant-Man and The Wasp Quantumania and others), making it the first studio to the mark for the year. It will be closely followed by Universal which has Fast X starting global rollout on May 17 and is already not far behind. The two studios are expected to jockey over the next months.
Must Read Stories
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.