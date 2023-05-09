‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’ Tops $300M Global, Propelling Disney Across $2B WW So Far In 2023

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3, from left: Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Dave Bautista as Drax, Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Karen Gillan as Nebula

Disney/Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has rocketed past the $300M mark globally through Monday. At the same time, it will propel The Walt Disney Company across $2B worldwide for 2023 to date with today’s numbers included.

Weekend actuals on the James Gunn-directed threequel came in higher with a full opening frame of $289.3M worldwide, thanks in part to stronger-than-estimated domestic and European play on Sunday.

Then on Monday, the gang added an estimated $29.4M worldwide ($8.9M domestic/$20.5M offshore), taking the global running tally to $318.7M. Of that, domestic reps $127.3M with the international box office at a running $191.4M. Monday was aided again by word of mouth along with holidays in some markets.

The Top 10 offshore plays to date on GOTG3 are as follows: China ($31.4M), UK ($20M), Mexico ($14.8M), Korea ($14M), France ($11.9M), Germany ($7.9M), Australia ($7.6M), Brazil ($7.4M), Italy ($5.5M), Japan ($5.3M) and Indonesia ($5M). With Tuesday (not included in the totals above), China and Korea have grossed $34.5M and $14.7M, respectively, trough Tuesday. While not out of this world, these are encouraging numbers:

In terms of the global score for Disney, the studio is at $1.985B through Monday and will cross $2B today (this includes 2023 grosses from Avatar: The Way of Water, Ant-Man and The Wasp Quantumania and others), making it the first studio to the mark for the year. It will be closely followed by Universal which has Fast X starting global rollout on May 17 and is already not far behind. The two studios are expected to jockey over the next months.