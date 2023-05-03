Greg Lauritano Launches Below-The-Line Management Company, Adrenaline

EXCLUSIVE: Producer Greg Lauritano has today announced the launch of Adrenaline, a new below-the-line and alternative media management company that will rep clients for film, television, commercials, music videos and alternative media.

Greg Lauritano on set of Borrego with star Lucy Hale in Spain Damiano Tucci

The company, based out of New York and Los Angeles, will be a separate entity from Lauritano’s Brooklyn-based production banner Black Magic, which launched last summer. In addition to U.S. cinematographers, production designers, hair and make-up designers, line producers, composers, editors, costume designers, casting directors and alternative clients across various media and the physical art world, Adrenaline will represent clients overseas who are seeking opportunities in the United States.

“As a filmmaker who regularly works on set, I have an intimate understanding of the actual day-to-day work our clients do. We feel that unique perspective is instrumental,” said Lauritano in a statement to Deadline. “Additionally, we feel there is a gap in the marketplace for below-the-line representation outside of the majors, and we hope to fill it.”

Lauritano recently teamed with Sofia Coppola and American Zoetrope to produce Andrew Durham’s father-daughter drama Fairyland, based on the Alysia Abbott memoir Fairyland: A Memoir of My Father. The film, starring Emilia Jones, Scoot McNairy, Cody Fern, Adam Lambert and Geena Davis, premiered to critical acclaim at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. Lauritano also partnered with Christine Vachon and Killer Films to produce the drama You Sing Loud, I Sing Louder, starring Ewan and Clara McGregor, which debuted at SXSW 2023. He prior to that produced the fantasy comedy Big Gold Brick starring Andy Garcia, Emory Cohen, Megan Fox, Lucy Hale and Oscar Isaac, which was distributed in North America by Samuel Goldwyn Films.