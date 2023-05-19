Gravitas Ventures Acquires North American Rights To Distribute Julia Camara Thriller ‘Stronghold ’

Gravitas Ventures, an Anthem Sports & Entertainment Company, has picked up North American rights to the post-apocalyptic thriller Stronghold, directed by Julia Camara. In addition to US & Canada; Gravitas wants to add Latin American territories in addition to Mexico including the Caribbean and sub territories.”

Stronghold is a dystopian tale of resilience in which a young survivalist and her mother live completely isolated in the woods. When a distressed stranger appears, their lives are disrupted and their future threatened.

Toplining Camara’s cast are Bianca A. Santos (The Fosters, Legacies) and Jaqueline Fleming (To Her With Love, Hell On The Border) as the familial pair in peril, and Oliver Rayón (Room for Rent, The Chosen) as the stranger who threatens the isolated duo. The film premiered at the Pan African Film Festival in Los Angeles.

The deal was brokered by Gravitas Senior Director of Acquisitions, Bill Guentzler, and Jeffrey Cooper, Owner of Cut Entertainment Group.

Santos is managed by The Rosenzweig Group, Global Artists Agency and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis. Fleming, an African American and Danish native, is handled by Kevin Turner at Daniel Hoff Agency, Cindy Hill at Gravity Hill Agency along with Literary manager Adam Robinson at Rain Management Group. Rayón, who hails from Mexico, is repped by Thom Milam at People Store and managed by Gina Rugolo.

Camara wrote the sci-fi feature Area Q (starring Isaiah Washington), the road movie Open Road (Andy Garcia, Juliette Lewis, Camilla Belle) and the multi-award winning sci-fi found footage feature Occupants (with Star Trek: Voyager’s Robert Picardo). When not behind the camera, she teaches Screenwriting at UCLA Extension Writers ’Program and at Sundance Collab. Camara was a mentor for the Sundance Labs in 2022.

Serving as executive producers are Suzette Saffold, T. Bankolé, Jaqueline Fleming, Ken Mask, Greg Ward and JAQ Entertainment Group.