Gordon Ramsay’s ‘Next Level Chef’ Handed Two-Season Renewal At Fox

Gordon Ramsay’s cooking up a double helping of Next Level Chef for Fox.

The network has handed the food format a two-season order for Seasons 3 and 4 ahead of the two-hour season finale that airs tonight.

It comes after Season 2 premiered after this year’s Super Bowl and delivered 16.9M viewers.

Next Level Chef stars Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais. It features a culinary gauntlet, set on a stage over three stories high, which each floor containing a different kitchen, ranging from the glistening top floor to the challenging bottom of the basement. The ingredients available will match the environment of each level. The trio will each recruit a group of the talented chefs and take them under their wings. One competitor can walk away with a $250,000 grand prize.

The first two seasons were produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment and Studio Ramsay with the first shot in Las Vegas and the second shot in the UK. The third and fourth seasons will be filmed in Ireland and produced by BiggerStage and Studio Ramsay producing for Fox joint venture Studio Ramsay Global.

Ramsay and Matt Cahoon serve as executive producers.

“Serving up two more orders of Next Level Chef was an easy decision on the heels of an incredible sophomore season, propelled by its historic post-Super Bowl debut,” said Allison Wallach, President of Unscripted Programming at Fox Entertainment. “Gordon has orchestrated a series that brilliantly demands skill and creativity in a tri-level pressure cooker, delivering high stakes, high drama and some of the most innovative cooking I’ve ever seen.”

Said Ramsay: “I’m so thrilled that we’ll be bringing two more seasons of Next Level Chef to Fox. It’s the culinary gauntlet of cooking competition shows and we’re excited to continue to raise the bar.”