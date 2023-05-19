‘Good Fortune’ Production Suspended Amid Strike; Keanu Reeves-Seth Rogen Pic Is Aziz Ansari’s Feature Helming Debut

Production on Aziz Ansari’s feature helming debut Good Fortune has been suspended amid the writers strike, Deadline has confirmed. WGA pickets forced a shutdown of the Keanu Reeves-Seth Rogen pic Thursday night.

The movie was shooting on location in L.A.’s Koreatown, but plans are for principal photography to resume in the future are unknown at this time.

The Good Fortune storyline is under wraps. The pic is produced by Anthony Katagas, Alan Yang and Ansari. Brady Fujikawa and Jon Humphrey are steering the movie for Lionsgate. Dan Freedman, Phil Strina, John Biondo, and Matt Leonetti were key in negotiating the deal for Lionsgate.

Unlike a number of TV shows that have had to shutdown due to picketers, Good Fortune marks one of the few film productions that has had to shutdown due to the strike as its one of the few films shooting in Los Angeles right now. A lot of productions shooting right now are either occurring overseas or in cities where there isn’t a lot of picketers present.

For Good Fortune, it was the second time this week the shoot had to shutdown as IATSE refused to cross picket line on Wednesday when the first shutdown occurred.