Good Deed Entertainment Takes North America On Rom-Com ‘Love… Reconsidered’

EXCLUSIVE: Good Deed Entertainment (GDE) has acquired North American rights to Carol Ray Hartsell’s Hamptons-set indie romantic comedy Love… Reconsidered for a Valentine’s Day 2024 release.

Sophie von Haselberg stars as a down-on-her-luck New Yorker whose life is suddenly transferred to the Hamptons after a chance meeting with a wealthy consignment store owner.

“Love… Reconsidered is refreshing and I know audiences will fall in love with this unique cast,” says Donley. “

This is going to be a perfect film for rom-com fans everywhere,” said GDE’s Executive Vice President of Acquisitions Erik Donley.

The deal was finalized ahead of the Cannes Film Market and negotiated by GDE’s Donley and Brett Walker, President at Alief with partner Miguel Angel Govea on behalf of the filmmakers.

Other cast members include Colton Haynes (Arrow, Rough Night), Luke Gulbranson (Winter House, Summer House) and Elaine Bromka (Uncle Buck).

The film marks Hartsell’s feature debut as a director, after a number of TV credits, including digital producer at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Von Haselberg, in turn, is coming off an acclaimed performance in Amanda Kramer’s surreal festival hit Give Me Pity!. which was also sold by Alief.

The film was scripted by Arielle Haller-Silverstone and loosely inspired by her own experiences when she lost her job during the Covid-19 pandemic and moved to the Hamptons.

“Couldn’t be more thrilled that our little-indie-that-could has been acquired by Good Deed!” says Von Haselberg, “And to be working with the wonderful gents from Alief again is a dream. Can’t wait to see our romping romcom on the big screen!”

”As an artist, you tend to assume no one will ever see your work, so this is wildly new territory for me. I’m so proud of the film this amazing cast and crew made and am delighted Good Deed and Alief will help us share it with an audience beyond our parents,” said Hartsell.

Love… Reconsidered is produced by Hartsell and Piyush Thakur, written by Arielle Haller-Silverstone, co-produced by Silverstone and S.J. Alloco, and executive produced by Wes Hull, Dave Lugo, and Ian Stone.