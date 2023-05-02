Golden State Warriors Vs. Sacramento Kings On ABC Marks Largest Audience For NBA Playoffs First Round Game In Over 2 Decades

Skip to main content
Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings
Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Stephen Curry set a record during Sunday’s Game 7, and so did ABC.

The Golden State Warriors’ victory over the Sacramento Kings drew 9.8M people, according to Nielsen. That makes it the most-watched NBA Playoffs first round game in 24 years.

The broadcast peaked during the 6 p.m. ET quarter hour with an audience of about 11.9M viewers.

According to ABC, it’s also the most-watched NBA Playoffs first round ever for Disney ranking as ABC’s largest audience for a non-finals postseason game.

The audience was up 18% versus last year’s Game 7.

Across 15 games, the first round averaged 4.5M viewers, also up 18% from last year.

The Warriors emerged victorious, winning 120-100 against the Kings. Curry scored 50 of those points, which is the most ever in a Game 7.

