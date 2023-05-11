DeMarco Morgan and Eva Pilgrim To Co-Anchor ‘GMA3,’ Gio Benitez Joins ‘Good Morning America’ On Weekends

Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan will be the new co-anchors of GMA3: What You Need to Know, which has been without permanent hosts since the exit of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes.

The network also announced that Gio Benitez would join the Saturday and Sunday editions of Good Morning America as co-anchor, along with Whit Johnson and Janai Norman.

Pilgrim had been co-anchor of GMA on weekends, and Morgan filled in on GMA3 as the network sidelined Robach and Holmes amid revelations that they were in a romantic relationship. As the couple’s affair drew tabloid headlines, ABC News president Kim Godwin mulled what to do about the situation. GMA3 depends on the chemistry between the hosts, and when they were on the air, Robach and Holmes did not address their relationship. The network announced their departure in January.

Jennifer Ashton will continue on GMA3 as chief health and medical correspondent.

Benitez has been with the network since 2013, most recently as transportation correspondent.

The complete memo from Godwin is below:

Good morning, ABC News –

I am pleased to announce that Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan will join “GMA3: What You Need to Know” as co-anchors of the program, with Dr. Jennifer Ashton as ABC News chief health and medical correspondent.

Eva Pilgrim joined ABC News in 2015 as a correspondent based in New York and has also served as co-anchor of “Good Morning America” Saturday and Sunday since 2018. While at ABC News, Eva has covered breaking news stories, including the recent mass shooting in Nashville, the Alex Murdaugh trial, the Charlottesville rally, the 2020 presidential election, the murder of George Floyd, and Hurricanes Matthew, Harvey, Irma, Maria and Michael. Prior to ABC News, Eva got her start in local news making stops in Bluefield, West Virginia; Columbia, South Carolina; Charlotte, North Carolina; Indianapolis, Indiana; and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

DeMarco Morgan joined ABC News in 2022 as a correspondent based in Los Angeles. Since joining ABC News, DeMarco has covered a wide range of breaking news stories, including the recent severe weather in the West. Prior to ABC News, DeMarco was co-anchor of the weekday 4:30-7:00 a.m. and 11 a.m. newscasts at KCBS in Los Angeles where he also reported for all CBS News networks’ broadcasts and platforms. Before that, he was a CBS News correspondent. He covered stories ranging from destructive wildfires in California to the deadly Las Vegas mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest music festival. He also covered both RNC and DNC 2016 political conventions.

Gio Benitez will join “Good Morning America” Saturday and Sunday broadcasts alongside current co-anchors Whit Johnson and Janai Norman.

Gio Benitez has been ABC News’ transportation correspondent since 2020, covering aviation during the industry’s near-total collapse in the pandemic and space at the onset of America’s private space race, plus the auto industry and railroads. Since joining ABC News in 2013, Gio has notably covered the Pulse nightclub shooting, El Chapo’s underground escape from a Mexican prison and the Boston Marathon bombing. He has a long history of breaking exclusive investigative stories, and some of these investigations have led to important safety recalls. Before joining ABC News in 2013, he was a reporter for WFOR-TV in Miami.

I am incredibly proud of the reporting Eva, DeMarco and Gio have brought to ABC News. They join their colleagues Whit, Janai and Dr. Jen whose steadfast commitment to bold, straightforward journalism has been integral to their respective programs’ success. I must also acknowledge the incredible work of the teams led by executive producers Simone Swink and Cat McKenzie whose programs are the ones most Americans turn to for the day’s news, analysis and more. I know these programs – and our viewers at home – will be well-served by all of their collective talents.

Please join me in congratulating Eva, DeMarco and Gio on these well-deserved new roles.

Kim