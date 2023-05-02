Gloria Sanchez Productions Elevates Alex Brown To Head Of Film, Sets Alix Taylor As Head Of Television

EXCLUSIVE: Gloria Sanchez Productions has promoted Alex Brown to Head of Film and hired Alix Taylor as Head of Television.

The L.A. based-pair will now oversee all development and production for the company, across film and television, reporting to principals Will Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum.

Brown comes to her new role following three years as a feature producer for Gloria Sanchez. Among her most recent credits as an exec producer for the company is the improvisational ensemble comedy Theater Camp, starring Molly Gordon, Ben Platt and Noah Galvin, which was acquired by Searchlight Pictures out of this year’s Sundance Film Festival. Gordon and Nick Lieberman directed the title, based on a same-name 2020 short, from their script written with Platt and Galvin.

Other recent credits for Brown as an EP include an Untitled Sister Comedy, starring Sandra Oh and Awkwafina, for Hulu; Todd Haynes’ May December, starring Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore; and the Sundance 2022 dramedy Am I OK? from filmmakers Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne, which stars Dakota Johnson and Sonoya Mizuno. She will next be exec producing the Nick Stoller-helmed wedding comedy You’re Cordially Invited, starring Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon, for Amazon Studios, as well as other films currently in development. Brown was previously a production executive under Jennifer Lopez and Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas at Nuyorican Productions, with credits including Hustlers for STX Entertainment and Marry Me for Universal Pictures.

Taylor comes to the company from Amazon Studios, where she was a development executive in the comedy group. In her six years there, she worked to develop and produce a slate of critically acclaimed TV projects including the popular comedy Harlem, which returned for its second season in February; the platform’s first animated series Undone, from BoJack Horseman‘s Kate Purdy and Raphael Bob-Waksberg; Golden Globe winner Ramy Youssef’s upcoming animated series; John Carney’s starry anthology Modern Love; the Transparent Musicale Finale wrapping up Joey Soloway’s groundbreaking comedy series; and a number of specials including the 2020 pandemic comedy Yearly Departed.

Soon to take its anticipated romantic drama May December to Cannes, Gloria Sanchez produced Theater Camp in conjunction with Picturestart and Topic, with that film now set to bow in theaters on July 14. Past credits on the film side for the company founded in 2014, which will soon go into production on You’re Cordially Invited, include Hustlers, the acclaimed Olivia Wilde comedy Booksmart, Apple TV+’s popular Christmas musical comedy Spirited starring Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds, and Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar starring Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo. Their recent efforts on the TV side include Netflix’s Dead to Me and Apple TV+’s limited series The Shrink Next Door starring Ferrell and Paul Rudd.