You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘Glamorous’ Starring Miss Benny & Kim Cattrall Gets Premiere Date At Netflix

Glamorous premiere date
'Glamorous,' starring Miss Benny and Kim Cattrall Courtesy of Netflix

Netflix has set June 22 for the global premiere of Glamorous, starring Miss Benny and Kim Cattrall.

Created by Jordon Nardino, Glamorous tells the story of Marco Mejia (Miss Benny), a young gender non-conforming queer man whose life seems to be stuck in place until he lands a job working for legendary makeup mogul Madolyn Addison (Cattrall). It’s Marco’s first chance to figure out what he wants out of life, who he actually is, and what it really means for him to be queer.

Related Story

2023 Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming

Cast also includes Zane Phillips as Chad, Jade Payton as Venetia, Michael Hsu Rosen as Ben, Ayesha Harris as Britt and Graham Parkhurst as Parker.

Glamorous is created and executive produced by Nardino (Star Trek: Discovery, Quantico, Smash), with executive producers Damon Wayans Jr. and Kameron Tarlow of Two Shakes Entertainment. The series is produced by CBS Television Studios for Netflix.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad