GLAAD Media Awards New York – Complete List: ‘Fire Island,’ ‘Anything’s Possible,’ ‘We’re Here,’ ‘Heartstopper,’ Win Big; Honorees Include Maren Morris & Jonathan Van Ness

GLAAD (Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) announced recipients for 18 of this year’s 33 categories for the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards. Maren Morris received the Excellence in Media Award, introduced by Cynthia Lee Fontaine and Alyssa Edwards, and Jonathan Van Ness received the Vito Russo Award, presented by ALOK at the star-studded ceremony at the Hilton Midtown in New York.
The New York ceremony for the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards was hosted by Harvey Guillén, and featured a special performance from Idina Menzel.
Here are the New York winners of the 33rd annual GLAAD Media Awards (see the winners from the March 31 Los Angeles ceremony here):
Outstanding Film – Streaming/TV
(tie)
Fire Island
Anything’s Possible
Outstanding Reality Series
We’re Here
Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode
The Problem with Jon Stewart
Outstanding Online Journalism – Video or Multimedia
Logo’s Trans Youth Town Hall
Outstanding Kids & Family Programming – Live Action
Heartstopper (Netflix)
Outstanding Kids & Family Programming – Animated
Dead End: Paranormal Park (Netflix)
Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist
Dove Cameron (Columbia Records)
Outstanding Broadway Production
A Strange Loop
Outstanding Video Game
Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts)
Outstanding TV Journalism Segment
“HIV in the Deep South” In Real Life (Scripps News)
Outstanding TV Journalism – Long-Form
“Pride | To Be Seen” Soul of a Nation (ABC)
Outstanding Live TV Journalism – Segment or Special
“The Last Thing Before We Go: Stephanie Ruhle Talks Spirit Day” The 11th Hour (MSNBC)
Outstanding Print Article
“Pediatricians Who Serve Trans Youth Face Increasing Harassment. Lifesaving Care Could Be on the Line” by Madeleine Carlisle (Time)
Outstanding Online Journalism Article
“Alabama Is Trying to Raise the Legal Driving Age for Trans People to 19” by Nico Lang (TheDailyBeast.com)
Outstanding Blog
Mombian
Outstanding Podcast
TransLash Podcast with Imara Jones (TransLash Media) and Sibling Rivalry (Studio71) (TIE)
Outstanding Spanish-Language Online Journalism Article
“Proyectos de ley anti LGBTQ+ en Florida son una ‘licencia para discriminar’ y reviven el dolor de Pulse, dicen grupos locales” por Jennifer A. Marcial Ocasio (OrlandoSentinel.com)
Outstanding Spanish-Language Online Journalism – Video or Multimedia
“Las abuelas trans buscan dignificar su vejez” por Liliana Rosas y Silvana Flores (ReporteIndigo.com)
