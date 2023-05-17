‘Ginny & Georgia’ Renewed For Seasons 3 & 4; Sarah Glinski Joins As New Showrunner

Netflix has renewed Ginny & Georgia, starring Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry, for a third and fourth season. Sarah Glinski (Degrassi: The Next Generation) has been named showrunner for the upcoming seasons, a hire that was made prior to the WGA strike. Glinski replaces Debra J. Fisher, who served as showrunner on the first two seasons.

Given Ginny & Georgia’s very strong performance and very appealing economics, the two-season order is not a surprise; Netflix has done it on other series with similar pedigree, including Virgin River.

What is surprising was the four-month wait for a series of that level of ratings success to be renewed. The showrunner change is believed to have something to do with that. There had been rumors about friction between Fisher and Ginny & Georgia creator Sarah Lampert. By April, there was speculation that Fisher would be departing the series.

Ginny & Georgia follows Georgia Miller (Howey), her teen daughter, Ginny Miller (Gentry), and her youngest Austin (Diesel La Torraca) as they move to a fictional affluent town in Massachusetts for a fresh start after Georgia’s husband dies.

In Season 2, which was released January 5, Ginny must figure out how to live with the knowledge that her mother is a murderer. Burdened with the new understanding that Kenny – her step-dad – didn’t die of natural causes, now Ginny must deal with the fact that Georgia not only killed, she killed to protect Ginny.

The cast also includes Jennifer Robertson, Felix Mallard, Sara Waisglass, Scott Porter, Raymond Ablack, Chelsea Clark and Katie Douglas.

Ginny & Georgia is created and executive produced by Lampert. Jeff Tahler, Glinski, Jenny Daly, Holly Hines, Daniel March, Lance Samuels, Daniel Iron and Armand Leo also executive produce. Elena Blekhter is co-executive producer. Angela Nissel serves as writer and executive producer. James Genn directs and executive produces. Additional directors include Audrey Cummings, Daniskha Esterhazy, Sharon Lewis and Rose Troche.