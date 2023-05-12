‘Ghosts’ Finishes Sophomore Season With Audience Growth Across Broadcast & Streaming For CBS

The Season 2 finale of Ghosts spooked up quite the audience growth on streaming.

According to CBS, the sophomore season ended its run with a 28% increase in live streaming viewership across Paramount+ and CBS digital apps versus the Season 1 finale. The network didn’t disclose exactly how many people tuned in on streaming, as is typical.

On linear, the episode drew 6.29M live + same-day viewers, according to early Nielsen data. That’s its largest fast-affiliate audience since March and is up 5% from the broadcast audience for the season 1 finale.

CBS’ other Thursday night broadcasts — Young Sheldon, CSI: Vegas, and So Help Me Todd — also performed well. Young Sheldon averaged about 6.46M viewers and had its second largest streaming audience of the season.

As with Ghosts, CSI: Vegas and So Help Me Todd also boasted series-high streaming audiences. CSI: Vegas was also up about 2% week-over-week on broadcast, with 3.16M people tuning in.

CBS is expecting to finish out the 2022-23 broadcast season at the top of the pack, currently averaging nearly 6M primetime viewers per weeknight. Ghosts and Young Sheldon are among some of the network’s most popular shows and are also among the top broadcast comedies, currently averaging more than 11M viewers after 35 days of delayed viewing.