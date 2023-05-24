‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Indira Varma Latest To Join ‘Doctor Who’

Game of Thrones star Indira Varma is the latest big name to join the regenerated Doctor Who.

Varma, who played Ellaria Sand in Game of Thrones, previously appeared in Doctor Who spin-off Torchwood in the 2000s and will play the mysterious new role of The Duchess next year. Past credits include Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Capture and Patrick Melrose, while she is set to star as Empress Natalya in Dune: The Sisterhood.

She will hook up with the 15th Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa, following the brief return later this year of David Tennant as the 14th Doctor in Russell T. Davies’ regenerated Doctor Who for the BBC and Disney+.

“I’m thrilled to be in Doctor Who and particularly excited to be crossing cosmic paths with Ncuti, as the Doctor, and look forward to creating interplanetary mischief with him,” said Varma. “I loved playing Suzie Costello for Russell T Davies in Torchwood so am thrilled to be entering this world again.”

Davies called The Duchess’ part “truly spectacular.”

Varma is the latest big name to join the cast. Since Davies’ return, the likes of Tennant, Catherine Tate, RuPaul’s Drag Race star Jinx Monsoon and Glee’s Jonathan Groff have all signed on for the show, which will air globally on Disney+ for the first time.