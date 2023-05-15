‘Justified: City Primeval’ Trailer Drops; FX Reveals Debut Dates For ‘The Full Monty’ & ‘Rez Dogs,’ End Of ‘Archer’

The return of Raylan Givens has been set: FX has announced the summer premiere dates for some of its most critically-beloved shows.

Season 5 of What We Do in the Shadows returns July 13, followed by the July 18 premiere of Justified: City Primeval starring Timothy Olyphant as Givens.

August 2 marks the season 3 return of Reservation Dogs, while Archer will be back for its 14th and final season Aug. 30.

FX has already announced the summer premieres of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (June 7), The Full Monty (June 14), and season two of The Bear (June 22).

Here’s the logline for the return of Justified: Having left the hollers of Kentucky 15 years ago, Raylan Givens now lives in Miami, a walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 15-year-old girl. His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than the road behind. A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway sends him to Detroit. There he crosses paths with Clement Mansell, aka The Oklahoma Wildman, a violent, sociopathic desperado who’s already slipped through the fingers of Detroit’s finest once and aims to do so again. Mansell’s lawyer, formidable Motor City native Carolyn Wilder, has every intention of representing her client, even as she finds herself caught in between cop and criminal, with her own game afoot as well. These three characters set out on a collision course in classic Elmore Leonard fashion, to see who makes it out of the City Primeval alive.

The Full Monty takes place 25 years after the original British smash hit. The eight-episode series will follow the same band of brothers as they navigate the post-industrial city of Sheffield and society’s crumbling healthcare, education, and employment sectors. The comedy-drama will uncover what happened to the gang after they put their kit back on, exploring their brighter, sillier and more desperate moments. It will also highlight how the fiercely funny world of these working-class heroes – still residing in Sheffield – has changed in the intervening decades.