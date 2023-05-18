‘Full Circle’: Steven Soderbergh’s Max Limited Series Gets Premiere Date, First-Look Teaser

Max has set a summer premiere date for Full Circle, a limited series from director Steven Soderbergh and writer Ed Solomon, starring Claire Danes, Zazie Beetz, Jharrell Jerome and Timothy Olyphant, among others. The six-episode series will debut with two episodes on Thursday, July 13 on Max, followed by two episodes weekly leading up to the finale on Thursday, July 27. Max also released the first trailer. You can watch it above.

In Full Circle, an investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day New York City.

In addition to Danes, Beetz, Jerome and Olyphant, cast includes Jim Gaffigan, CCH Pounder, Phaldut Sharma, Adia, Sheyi Cole, Gerald Jones, Suzanne Savoy, Ethan Stoddard, Lucian Zanes and Dennis Quaid.

Full Circle is executive produced and directed by Soderbergh. Solomon is writer and executive producer. Casey Silver is executive producer.