You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Futurama’: Hulu Announces Season 11 Premiere Date For Revival

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Deadline Disruptors Exclusive: Mavericks Coppola And Costner On Risking Their Fortunes Bankrolling Passion Pics ‘Megalopolis’ And ‘Horizon’
Read the full story

‘Full Circle’: Steven Soderbergh’s Max Limited Series Gets Premiere Date, First-Look Teaser

Max has set a summer premiere date for Full Circle, a limited series from director Steven Soderbergh and writer Ed Solomon, starring Claire Danes, Zazie Beetz, Jharrell Jerome and Timothy Olyphant, among others. The six-episode series will debut with two episodes on Thursday, July 13 on Max, followed by two episodes weekly leading up to the finale on Thursday, July 27. Max also released the first trailer. You can watch it above.

In Full Circle, an investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day New York City.

In addition to Danes, Beetz, Jerome and Olyphant, cast includes Jim Gaffigan, CCH Pounder, Phaldut Sharma, Adia, Sheyi Cole, Gerald Jones, Suzanne Savoy, Ethan Stoddard, Lucian Zanes and Dennis Quaid.

Full Circle is executive produced and directed by Soderbergh. Solomon is writer and executive producer. Casey Silver is executive producer.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad