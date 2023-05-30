‘Fubar’ Takes No. 1 On Netflix Top 10; ‘Maid’ Sees Surge In Viewership After Trending On TikTok

Usually Netflix’s Top 10 favors new projects, but for the week of May 22 to May 28, the streamer experience the power of TikTok as Maid made its way back onto the English-language series list.

More than a year after its release, the Margaret Qualley-led series began trending on TikTok. That led the limited series to secure the eighth spot among English-language series for the week with 14M hours viewed.

At No. 1 was Arnold Schwarzenegger’s latest offering, FUBAR. The action series generated 88.94M hours viewed, making it the most viewed title for the week. According to Netflix, the series appeared in the Top 10 in 90 countries.

In its second week, To All The Boys spinoff XO, Kitty came in at No. 2 on the list with 63.78M hours viewed.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story also continued to stake a claim among the Top 10, coming in at No. 3 with 42.9M hours viewed. As the Bridgerton prequel reaches the end of its 28-day measurement window, it now seems unlikely that it will be able to capture a spot among Netflix’s most popular series of all time, though it will come close. Since it debuted on May 4, Queen Charlotte has amassed 432.2M hours viewed. The series would need to surpass Inventing Anna‘s 511M viewing hours by June 1 in order to make it on the list.

It’s worth noting that Queen Charlotte is only six hour-long episodes, making the Bridgerton prequel’s viewership thus far fairly significant, regardless of whether it makes it onto the most popular list. All of the series to make the all-time most popular list are at least eight episodes, including both seasons of Bridgerton.

Speaking of Bridgerton, Season 2 remained on the TV list once again. Season 6 of Selling Sunset, Season 2 of Firefly Lane and The Night Agent all returned to as well last week. As for newcomers, Season 5 of All American scored 18.1M hours viewed, debuting at No. 6 on the list after becoming available on Netflix on May 23. S.W.A.T. Season 1 took No. 5 with 20.2M hours viewed.

As for the film side of things, Jennifer Lopez’s The Mother kept its crown, coming in at No. 1 for the third week in a row with 34.69M hours viewed. Two documentaries claimed their spot on the English Films List — Victim/Suspect with 6.6M hours viewed and Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me with 5.55M hours viewed.

Also on the film list were 2 Hearts, Missing, The Son, The Great Wall, Ted, The Boss Baby and A Man Called Otto.