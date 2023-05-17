Leading French Producer Says Cannes Revoked His Accreditation After He Criticized Inclusion Of Catherine Corsini Film

A French producer who called for a boycott of the Cannes Film Festival over its selection of Catherine Corsini’s Competition film Homecoming, claims his accreditation has been cancelled in retaliation.

Marc Missonnier, whose credits include François Ozon’s 8 Femmes and Swimming Pool as well as Xavier Giannoli’s Marguerite, previously criticized Cannes for including Homecoming after accusations of misconduct on set.

He wrote on Twitter tonight (translated from French): “I’ve just arrived on Croisette like every year for more than 30 years. Even if this year will be different, because as I announced, I will not be going to see any of the films in Official Selection.”

Missonnier said he had travelled to Cannes to participate in the market but that when he went to collect his accreditation he was in for a surprise.

“And there, I learn that it had been cancelled a few days earlier, without anyone telling me because, and I quote, ‘I called for a boycott in a virulent personal campaign’. I have therefore been PUNISHED and sent to the corner like a naughty schoolboy. The only thing I can do is laugh,” he wrote.

Missonnier called the Cannes Film Festival out of touch earlier this month after it decided to invite Corsini’s Homecoming to Competition, despite allegations of misconduct on the set of the film.

There were reports that the production had failed to safeguard minors as well as allegations of mistreatment of crew members and young actors in the lead-up to and during the film’s shoot in Corsica at the end of last year.

For a time, it looked like the allegations would result in the film being denied a promised slot in Competition, but after conducting a short investigation into the claims against Corsini, the festival decided to push on with the selection.

The film, which world-premiered in Cannes on Wednesday evening, revolves around a woman who travels to Corsica with her wealthy Paris employers to look after their children over the summer.

Corsini and her producer Elisabeth Perez published an open letter denying wrongdoing on the set, saying the production had been the victim of a smear campaign involving anonymous and defamatory emails sent to professionals and the press.

Missonnier said the Competition selection was a sign of how “mind-blowingly disconnected” Cannes was from what was going on in the world today and he called for a boycott of the festival.

“It is today in full knowledge of the facts, after all the articles that have appeared, that Thierry Frémaux chooses to take a problematic film in Competition, spitting in the face of all those who might have the courage to denounce reprehensible facts,” he continued.

Missonnier questioned how public bodies such as the Ministry of Culture, the National Cinema Centre (CNC) and Cannes City Council could endorse the selection of the film and said he would be boycotting Cannes this year.

“Curious to see also how the Americans will react to this choice, those who will find themselves side by side with this film and who will be questioned about it. As far as I’m concerned, my choice is made: #BoycottCannes,” he said.

Deadline has contacted the Cannes Film Festival press office for comment.