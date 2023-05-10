‘Freaky Friday’ Sequel In The Works At Disney With Jamie Lee Curtis And Lindsay Lohan Expected To Reprise Roles

A sequel to the 2003 body-swap comedy Freaky Friday is in the works at Disney with Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan expected to reprise their roles. Elyse Hollander is penning the script to the sequel.

Lohan and Curtis starred in the 2003 pic as mother and daughter who wake up one Friday having swapped bodies.

That film was based on Mary Rodgers’s 1972 novel, and grossed $160 million globally. Rumors a potential sequel began percolating earlier this year as Curtis hit the awards circuit for her Oscar-winning work in Everything, Everywhere, All At Once, where she often said how she would like to reprise role and that their had been talks with Disney to do so.

The news was first reported by the New York Times in a 20th anniversary piece profiling the films release in 2003.